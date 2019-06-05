Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Raves About Her Fiance at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

That Ivanka Trump Window Photo May Inspire a Jordan Peele Movie

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 1:30 am

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Who Her First Text Was From After Scary Emergency Landing

Jennifer Aniston Reveals Who Her First Text Was From After Scary Emergency Landing

Jennifer Aniston is opening up the scary emergency landing her jet had to make during her birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas.

The 50-year-old Murder Mystery actress stopped by close friend Ellen DeGeneres‘ show where she chatted about the emergency landing.

The flight reportedly lost a wheel or a tire during takeoff and despite reaching Mexican airspace, turned around to land in California as a safety precaution.

After news of the emergency landing, Jen revealed that Ellen was the first person to text her to make sure she was okay.

“And when I saw that, I thought, ‘Ellen! I have someone that loves me!’” Jen shared with a laugh.

You can catch Jen‘s full interview on Ellen on Wednesday, June 5th.
