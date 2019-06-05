Top Stories
Jennifer Aniston Would Do a 'Friends' Reunion & Thinks Her Co-Stars Would Too!

Jennifer Aniston makes an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing later today!

While on the show, Ellen requested that Jennifer do a Friends reunion with her co-stars.

“Listen, I told you this. I would do it….The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I’m sure,” Jennifer said. “Listen, anything can happen.”

During the interview, Jennifer also joked about the notion of a solo Friends reunion, where her character Rachel Green was the only one to be featured.

Watch more from Jennifer‘s Ellen Show interview if you missed it.
Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
