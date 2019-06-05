Jennifer Garner Kicks Off Her Week with Boxing Class

Jennifer Garner makes her way through the parking lot as she arrives at a gym on Monday morning (June 3) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The 47-year-old actress went sporty in a black, zip-up hoodie, navy leggings, with her boxing gloves slung over her shoulder as she met up with her trainer at her boxing class.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Garner



The day before, Jen and ex-husband Ben Affleck met up with baskets of snacks as they arrived at their weekly Sunday church service with their three kids.