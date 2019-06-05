Jennifer Lawrence Joins 'Dark Phoenix' Co-Star Sophie Turner For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance

Jennifer Lawrence has a low key arrival for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).

The 28-year-old actress met up with her Dark Phoenix co-stars Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Nicholas Hoult, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy to talk up the final X-Men movie.

During their joint interview on the program last night, Sophie and her co-stars opened up about their worst fears.

Later on in the night, Jennifer made her red carpet return at the premiere for the film at the TCL Chinese Theater.