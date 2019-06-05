Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Jennifer Lawrence Joins 'Dark Phoenix' Co-Star Sophie Turner For 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Appearance

Jennifer Lawrence has a low key arrival for her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon (June 4).

The 28-year-old actress met up with her Dark Phoenix co-stars Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Nicholas Hoult, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, and James McAvoy to talk up the final X-Men movie.

During their joint interview on the program last night, Sophie and her co-stars opened up about their worst fears.

You can check it out below!

Later on in the night, Jennifer made her red carpet return at the premiere for the film at the TCL Chinese Theater.
