Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

If you missed it, Taylor Swift admitted that one of her biggest regrets was putting Joe Jonas on blast on The Ellen Show back in 2008.

“When I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now but that was mouthy, just some teenage stuff there,” Taylor said during a 2019 appearance on Ellen‘s show.

Now, Joe is reacting to Taylor‘s admission on the talk show.

“It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger. At the end of the day, I’ve moved on. I’m sure Taylor’s moved on. It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young,” Joe said during a Lorraine show appearance.

During the November 2008 appearance on the show, Taylor said that Joe broke up with her during a 27-second phone call. Check out that full 2008 interview here.