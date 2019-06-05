Joy Behar Explains Why She's Wearing Sunglasses During 'The View'

Top Stories
Joy Behar is explaining why she’s rocking sunglasses while co-hosting The View on Tuesday (June 5) live in New York City.

“I had cataract surgery yesterday…It was fine. I recommend it. I only got it in one eye…it is a really easy procedure,” Joy told the crowd. Joy received the surgery on Monday (June 4) and didn’t need to take any time off.

“I’m just gonna wear these until I’m ready,” Joy added.

Be sure to watch the video, where Joy also explains how the procedure works, and the after effects she’s currently feeling.
Photos: ABC
