Kane Brown Cradles His Pregnant Wife Katelyn's Baby Bump at CMT Music Awards!

Kane Brown hits the red carpet with his wife Katelyn Jae at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 25-year-old singer performed during the show and he’s up for two awards – Video of the Year for “Good as You” and Male Video of the Year for “Lose It.”

Kane opened up about becoming a father while walking the red carpet.

“I’m going to be very protective, but I’m going to let her do her own thing,” Kane told Entertainment Tonight. “I just hope she plays basketball, that’s all I want. Basketball or softball, some kind of sport, all I’m hoping for.”