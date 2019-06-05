Kate Bosworth Gives Off Mermaid Vibes at CMT Music Awards 2019

Kate Bosworth goes glam for the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The 36-year-old Homefront actress hit the blue carpet at the event held on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

She was joined by Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s Michelle Monaghan.

“Love this glam country look,” Kate shared on Instagram, while Michelle added, “Gone country! 💥 (with a little help from my friends).”

“Dim lights…. thick smoke. And loud, loud music 🎶,” Kate continued. “Headed to the @CMT’s to present and I am beyond excited! 😻 Anyone who knows me knows how much I LOVE country music (Dwight, Merle, Kelly & Bruce, Buck, & Townes to name a few) Check out my stories for my ideal country playlist + a bts look through my eyes… 🐎❤️🥃.”

FYI: Kate is wearing Prabal Gurung with David Webb jewelry. Michelle is wearing Dundas with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

