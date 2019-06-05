Keith Urban Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Nicole Kidman at CMT Music Awards 2019

Keith Urban and Julia Michaels accept the award for Collaborative Video of the Year for “Coming Home” at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The 51-year-old “Blue Ain’t Your Color” singer and the 25-year-old “What A Time” crooner – looking lovely in lavender – both took the stage at the event held on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

They were presented the award by Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland and singer Jessie James Decker.

During his speech, Keith explained that wife Nicole Kidman couldn’t make it to the show due to work in New York City. “I wish you were here, baby girl,” he said. “I miss you.”

Keith was also seen chatting with singers Kelsea Ballerini and Ryan Hurd.

Keith also performed, and Julia also presented.

FYI: Julia is wearing Hearts On Fire jewelry.

