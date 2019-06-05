Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, & Little Big Town Attend Billboard's Country Power Players Event

Keith Urban, Miranda Lambert, and Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild team up for the 2019 Billboard Country Power Players event!

The country stars – plus Karen‘s groupmates, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – stepped out for the event held ahead of the 2019 CMT Music Awards at Stateside Kitchen at The Dream Hotel on Tuesday (June 4) in Nashville, Tenn.

They were joined by Luke Combs, Brett Young, and more.

Little Big Town performed a surprise tribute to the Executive of the Year, Universal Music Group Nashville president Cindy Mabe, and Luke accepted his Billboard Music Awards. Reba McEntire was also named Trailblazer of the Year.

Billboard’s Annual Country Power Players List features the top 100 industry executives who helped helm the success of country music’s most noteworthy talents over the past year.

FYI: Karen is wearing Casadei shoes.

