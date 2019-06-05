Top Stories
Kelsea Ballerini Rocks High Slit at CMT Music Awards 2019

Kelsea Ballerini slays in a high slit at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The 25-year-old “I Hate Love Songs” singer was all smiles while hitting the blue carpet at the event held on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

She was joined by husband Morgan Evans.

Kelsea is nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for “Miss Me More.” She will also take the stage for a performance.

Little Big Town is hosting the show this year, set to air live at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in!

FYI: Kelsea is wearing a Blumarine dress, Jimmy Choo shoes, Simone Rocha earrings, Beladora and Djula rings, and an Edie Parker clutch.
