Kesha Shows Off New Hair at Saks Fifth Avenue & Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Celebration!

Kesha is rocking a new do!

The 32-year-old “Praying” hit-maker showed off her new brown hair while striking a pose at the Saks Fifth Avenue and The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Celebration held on Tuesday (June 4) in New York City.

Kesha served as the special musical guest at the event and was joined by Pose stars Leyna Bloom, Dominique Jackson and Angelica Ross, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess, Lea DeLaria, Cardi B‘s sister Hennessy Carolina and RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Peppermint, Scarlett Envy, Dusty Ray Bottoms and Yuhua Hamasaki.

Saks Fifth Avenue and the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative is a 360-degree partnership in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising. The collaboration includes a dedicated multi-vendor capsule collection, special Fifth Avenue window installations, a digital campaign featuring members and allies of the LGBTQ community.