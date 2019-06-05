Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Meet Kris Jenner for Lunch While Filming 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are busy at work.

The 38-year-old and 40-year-old siblings were spotted filming a lunch outing with their mother Kris Jenner for Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Wednesday (June 5) at Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

The sisters looked chic as they made their way in while filming for their popular reality show.

In a recently teased scene for the show, Kim confronts the fact that her daughter North West‘s hamster died. Watch her reaction!