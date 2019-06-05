Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Meet Kris Jenner for Lunch While Filming 'KUWTK'

Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Meet Kris Jenner for Lunch While Filming 'KUWTK'

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are busy at work.

The 38-year-old and 40-year-old siblings were spotted filming a lunch outing with their mother Kris Jenner for Keeping Up With The Kardashians on Wednesday (June 5) at Cafe Gratitude in Los Angeles.

The sisters looked chic as they made their way in while filming for their popular reality show.

In a recently teased scene for the show, Kim confronts the fact that her daughter North West‘s hamster died. Watch her reaction!
Photos: Backgrid
