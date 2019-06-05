Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 12:05 pm

Kylie Jenner Accused of Using Animal Products in Vegan Skin Care Line

Kylie Jenner Accused of Using Animal Products in Vegan Skin Care Line

Kylie Jenner is facing more backlash for her skincare line.

The 21-year-old makeup entrepreneur’s new brand Kylie Skin is being accused of not actually being vegan products.

Kylie previously claimed that the line was “cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free.”

Fans are now noticing that two of the items potentially include animal products – the Vanilla Milk Toner and the Foaming Face Wash.

The toner includes an ingredient called squalane, which is reportedly derived from livers of deep-sea sharks in the South Pacific. While the oil can sometimes be harvested from plants, Kylie doesn’t note which is the source.

Meanwhile, the face wash includes Hydroxyacetophenone, which comes from “castor sacs of the mature beaver.”

Kylie has not yet responded to the accusations.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Kylie Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr
  • mahbelle

    Expose these people for the frauds that they are.