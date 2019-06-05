Kylie Jenner Accused of Using Animal Products in Vegan Skin Care Line

Kylie Jenner is facing more backlash for her skincare line.

The 21-year-old makeup entrepreneur’s new brand Kylie Skin is being accused of not actually being vegan products.

Kylie previously claimed that the line was “cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free.”

Fans are now noticing that two of the items potentially include animal products – the Vanilla Milk Toner and the Foaming Face Wash.

The toner includes an ingredient called squalane, which is reportedly derived from livers of deep-sea sharks in the South Pacific. While the oil can sometimes be harvested from plants, Kylie doesn’t note which is the source.

Meanwhile, the face wash includes Hydroxyacetophenone, which comes from “castor sacs of the mature beaver.”

Kylie has not yet responded to the accusations.