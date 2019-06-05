Leonardo DiCaprio Grabs Lunch With Kevin Connolly in Beverly Hills

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kevin Connolly are having lunch together!

The 44-year-old Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor and the 45-year-old Entourage actor and Gotti director were spotted having lunch together at E. Baldi on Wednesday (June 5) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

It’s not known if the two were meeting about a potential upcoming project, or just grabbing a meal as friends.

It was recently announced that Leo will play Theodore Roosevelt in the upcoming Martin Scorsese-directed Roosevelt about the former president’s life.