'Love Island' Star Mike Thalassitis' Cause of Death Revealed

Mike Thalassitis, who appeared as a contestant in 2017 on the UK reality dating show Love Island, reportedly died by suicide by hanging at the age of 26.

The coroner also told the BBC that he left messages “which clearly set out his intention that his life should come to an end.”

Toxicology was also run and cocaine, ethanol, antidepressants and paracetamol were found in his system at the time of his death.

Mike passed away back in March in his hometown of Essex, United Kingdom.

Our continued thoughts are with Mike‘s loved ones during this time.