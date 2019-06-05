Luke Evans, Gugu Mbatha-Raw & More Step Out for Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Party 2019!

Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Luke Evans and Kylie Minogue strike a pose on the green carpet while attending the 2019 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition Preview Party held at the Royal Academy of Arts on Tuesday (June 4) in London, England.

The stars were joined at the event by Florence Pugh, Alexa Chung, Jorja Smith, James Bay, Iris Law, Ellie Bamber, Georgia Fowler, Stacy Martin, Kelly Osbourne and her beau Jimmy Q, Paloma Faith, Jennifer Saunders and Graham Norton.

Also in attendance were Lady Amelia Windsor, Nick Grimshaw, Joely Richardson, James Norton and Jodie Harsh.

Summer Exhibition is the world’s largest open submission art show and brings together art in all mediums – prints and paintings, film, photography, sculpture, architectural works and more – by leading artists, Royal Academicians and household names as well as new and emerging talent.

FYI: Luke is wearing Duke + Dexter loafers. Iris is wearing Coach.