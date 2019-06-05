Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:41 pm

Maluma Celebrates Premiere of YouTube Documentary 'Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré' - Watch!

Maluma Celebrates Premiere of YouTube Documentary 'Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré' - Watch!

Maluma is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his YouTube Original’s documentary Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré held at Auditorio BlackBerry on Tuesday (June 4) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 25-year-old Colombian reggaeton superstar chronicles his journey to music in the film, which is officially available to stream now.

Here’s a summary of the Jessy Terrero-directed documentary: “Go on the journey with Maluma as he reflects on his early days in Colombia, to his evolution as a music artist selling out concerts worldwide. This documentary features some of Maluma’s biggest moments from his tours & performances around the world, as well as exclusive interviews with his family and inner circle.”

Watch Maluma‘s documentary in full below…


MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré | Official Documentary
Just Jared on Facebook
maluma celebrates premiere of youtube documentary lo que era lo que soy lo que sere 01
maluma celebrates premiere of youtube documentary lo que era lo que soy lo que sere 02
maluma celebrates premiere of youtube documentary lo que era lo que soy lo que sere 03
maluma celebrates premiere of youtube documentary lo que era lo que soy lo que sere 04
maluma celebrates premiere of youtube documentary lo que era lo que soy lo que sere 05

Credit: Victor Chavez; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Maluma

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr