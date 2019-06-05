Maluma Celebrates Premiere of YouTube Documentary 'Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré' - Watch!

Maluma is dapper in a suit while hitting the red carpet at the premiere of his YouTube Original’s documentary Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré held at Auditorio BlackBerry on Tuesday (June 4) in Mexico City, Mexico.

The 25-year-old Colombian reggaeton superstar chronicles his journey to music in the film, which is officially available to stream now.

Here’s a summary of the Jessy Terrero-directed documentary: “Go on the journey with Maluma as he reflects on his early days in Colombia, to his evolution as a music artist selling out concerts worldwide. This documentary features some of Maluma’s biggest moments from his tours & performances around the world, as well as exclusive interviews with his family and inner circle.”

Watch Maluma‘s documentary in full below…



MALUMA: Lo Que Era, Lo Que Soy, Lo Que Seré | Official Documentary