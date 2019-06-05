Maren Morris & Sheryl Crow Perform 'Shade' & 'Prove You Wrong' Together at CMT Music Awards 2019 - Watch!

Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow have teamed up for the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The two country singers hit the stage together for a medley of their songs on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

For their performance, the ladies performed Maren‘s song “Shade” and Sheryl‘s new song “Prove You Wrong.”

Earlier in the night, Maren walked the blue carpet as she arrived at the show with hubby Ryan Hurd.

