Martin Garrix Cancels All Upcoming Shows - Find Out What Happened

Martin Garrix will not be performing any of his upcoming shows over the next few weeks.

“It is with deepest regrets that Martin Garrix has to announce that he is forced to cancel all his shows the coming weeks due to a serious ankle injury suffered during his show in Las Vegas on May 25th,” a statement on his Instagram account read. “Even though feeling positive after some days of rest, further examinations have determined that all his ankle ligaments are torn and surgery is needed to prevent permanent damage to his ankle. Therefore Garrix is forced to follow the specialist’s advice and cancel all his shows for at least the upcoming four weeks.”

“Nothing makes me happier than performing for you guys. I feel most alive when I’m on stage, seeing you guys smile. I was really looking forward to it and I never want to disappoint my fans. Unfortunately this is out of my control and I will need a surgery and enough rest to fully recover,” Martin added in his own statement. “If I won’t get surgery now I might permanently damage my ankle, which could mean I won’t be able to perform at all anymore. I want to thank everyone for their continuous support and I hope to be able to get back on stage to perform for you guys again really soon.”

Martin was photographed in a wheelchair after injuring his ankle.