Matthew Koma Calls Out Zedd as 'Toxic,' 'Self Serving,' & More in Lengthy Statement

Matthew Koma is finally speaking about his side of the story when it comes to the drama he went through with former collaborator Zedd.

“I want to finally be transparent about this,” Matthew wrote in a lengthy post to his Instagram account. “It’s a really sad truth because I’m extremely proud of the work he and I did together… unfortunately my good feelings toward those songs have all but disappeared as they were experienced alongside someone so toxic and self serving that it occupied the space where any happiness could exist.”

Matthew goes on to say that Zedd took credit for writing the lyrics for “Spectrum” and “Clarity,” when Matthew says he’s the one who actually wrote the lyrics.

He goes on to make allegations of not getting paid, not being credited in interviews, not being invited to the Grammys along with Zedd, and more.

“With millions and millions of dollars and so many hit songs, you’d think you could afford to treat people with kindness and appreciate their role in helping you achieve your dream,” Matthew added. “Ego, success, it’s all happened and been told before. Especially in the context of music….[I'd] rather work at Starbucks and clean the toilets than ever experience that abusive dynamic again. Toxicity doesn’t breed happiness.

So far, Zedd has not responded. If you don’t know, Matthew is engaged to Hilary Duff, who wrote a supportive comment in the text of the post.

“This is so important for people who love the music to know. Writers are taken advantage of , ignored, and mistreated. Proud of you for finally speaking up ♥️,” Hilary wrote.

