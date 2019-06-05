Miley Cyrus' 'Black Mirror' Songs Are Actually Nine Inch Nail Covers!

Miley Cyrus‘ Black Mirror episode, “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too,” is now available to stream on Netflix, and you may think that the songs within the episode sound familiar.

Well…they’re rewrites of Nine Inch Nails songs that have been “pop-ified!”

“On a Roll” is really a re-do of “Head Like a Hole” and “Right Where It Belongs” has also been tweaked for the episode.

“I didn’t question the integrity of how it would be used,” Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor told GQ. “It was a flattering ask, and I thought, Yeah, let’s try it, let’s see.”

“They’re hilariously catchy! Which, of course is what they are, what [the songs] are designed to be,” co-executive producer Annabel Jones added. “It’s funny, for sort of a satirical take on a pop star, we were humming them ourselves. Everybody throughout the production was singing along unknowingly.”