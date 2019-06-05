Miley Cyrus Responds To Baker Who Claims She Stole Her 'Abortion Is Healthcare' Cake Idea

Miley Cyrus shows her mom Tish something on her phone while out for a stroll in her neighborhood in Los Angeles on Wednesday afternoon (June 5).

After returning from Europe where she was promoting her new EP, She Is Coming, the 26-year-old singer got into a bit more drama with an Instagram-famous baker who claimed she stole the idea for the “Abortion is Healthcare” cake she posed with to promote her Planned Parenthood collaboration with Marc Jacobs.

Becca Rea-Holloway, aka The Sweet Feminist on Instagram, shared her image of the cake just shortly after the restrictive HB314 abortion law was passed by Alabama’s Senate last month.

“This is my art work without credit! Anyone who knows anything about intellectual property/art work plz send me a message!,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Miley quickly responded: “Hi, we saw the image online and didn’t realize it was yours. We will absolutely tag you for your work…It is just on the post and not on the merchandise but we will absolutely tag you and give you the credit for your art. If you could please correct your post, as we’re going to make sure you have all the credit you deserve… thanks for sharing your art and inspiring us. 🎂”

However, it didn’t end there.

Becca replied back that her response “doesn’t change the fact that my work was used with my consent and it is not sufficient.”

Miley has tagged Becca in the post, giving her credit for the cake.