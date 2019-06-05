Top Stories
Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:08 am

Patrick J. Adams Meets Up with Pal Jake McDorman for Lunch

Patrick J. Adams Meets Up with Pal Jake McDorman for Lunch

Patrick J. Adams sits at an outdoor bar with Jake McDorman while grabbing lunch on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) in Los Feliz, Calif.

The 37-year-old Suits actor and the 32-year-old Limitless actor caught up over drinks and light bites.

It was just announced that Patrick will be returning to Suits for the upcoming final season.

Jake, who is known for his work in Shameless and Murphy Brown, was recently seen in the FX series What We Do in the Shadows.
