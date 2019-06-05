Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Article That Called Her Relationship with Nick Jonas Fake

Top Stories
Wed, 05 June 2019 at 9:36 am

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks stunning on the cover of InStyle magazine’s July 2019 issue, on newsstands June 14.

Here’s what the 36-year-old actress had to share with the mag…

On the opinion piece that labeled her relationship fraudulent:Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones. They were so mad…Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance…A lot of people don’t understand that way of thinking. It’s not a myopic thought … it’s a long-term plan.”

On working with Mindy Kaling for a romantic comedy with a South Asian cast: “An all-Indian cast in a Hollywood movie — I don’t think I would have been able to pitch that in a room three years ago,” admits Chopra Jonas. “Mindy and I were both super psyched about it.”

On having children Nick when the time is right: “I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.’”

For more from Priyanka, visit InStyle.com.

FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Tarun Tahiliani sari on the cover.
priyanka chopra instyle 01
priyanka chopra instyle 02

Credit: photographed by Robbie Fimmano
Posted to: Magazine, Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

