Priyanka Chopra Reacts to Article That Called Her Relationship with Nick Jonas Fake
Priyanka Chopra Jonas looks stunning on the cover of InStyle magazine’s July 2019 issue, on newsstands June 14.
Here’s what the 36-year-old actress had to share with the mag…
On the opinion piece that labeled her relationship fraudulent: “Nick, Joe, Sophie, my mom, his parents, everyone was there furiously typing on their phones. They were so mad…Commenting on some stupidity means it eventually becomes important because I gave it importance…A lot of people don’t understand that way of thinking. It’s not a myopic thought … it’s a long-term plan.”
On working with Mindy Kaling for a romantic comedy with a South Asian cast: “An all-Indian cast in a Hollywood movie — I don’t think I would have been able to pitch that in a room three years ago,” admits Chopra Jonas. “Mindy and I were both super psyched about it.”
On having children Nick when the time is right: “I want my existence to have meant something. I want my kids to turn around and be like, ‘Yeah, that was my mom.’”
For more from Priyanka, visit InStyle.com.
FYI: Priyanka is wearing a Tarun Tahiliani sari on the cover.