Robert Downey Jr. Will Clean Up Environment Using Robotics

Robert Downey Jr. is planning to clean up the planet using nanotech.

The 54-year-old Avengers: Endgame actor celebrated Amazon’s re:MARS conference as a keynote speaker – delivering the opening remarks – in the Aria Resort and Casino on Tuesday (June 4) in Las Vegas.

During his speech, Robert hosted a video call from actor Matt Damon, talked about robotics and AI technology as it related to Iron Man along with his next venture: Footprint Coalition, a decade-long initiative to clean up the planet using AI and robotics.

Amazon re:MARS is a new AI event for Machine learning, Automation, Robotics and Space. The event is inspired by MARS, an intimate invite-only event that brings together innovative minds to share new ideas across these rapidly advancing domains.

re:MARS will combine the latest in forward-looking science with practical applications that will inspire people to initiate change and accelerate AI innovation.

“Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years,” Robert said. “God I love experts. They’re like Wikipedia with character defects.”

“I have this quiet sense of crisis,” he added. “I’m a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.”