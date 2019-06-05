Ryan Reynolds Goes to the Extreme For 'Aviation Gin' - Watch!

Top Stories
Wed, 05 June 2019 at 11:52 am

Ryan Reynolds is willing to go to extremes for his company, Aviation Gin.

The 42-year-old actor proves his dedication to the brand in a new commercial for the gin company, where he hand blows the glass for every bottle.

“After falling in love with Aviation Gin, I didn’t just buy another bottle, I bought the whole company…When Aviation recently suggested making a signature bottle, I committed to blowing every single bottle personally,” Ryan joked.

The ad also features a cameo from someone else who doesn’t think it’s possible to go too far for their company, Fyre Festival organizer Andy King.

A portion of all proceeds for the limited-edition bottle to the Exuma Foundation for those harmed by the Fyre Festival.
