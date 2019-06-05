Sam Heughan Believes There Is True Love Like Claire & Jamie's on 'Outlander'

Sam Heughan recently gave an in interview where he was asked about his character, Jamie Fraser, and Caitriona Balfe‘s character, Claire Fraser, on their show Outlander.

“Jamie and Claire are two of the most romantic characters in literature with a love that spans time. Do you believe that there is that kind of love?,” Parade mag asked the 39-year-old actor.

“I think there is, and I think we all aspire to it,” Sam responded. “I think that’s maybe why Diana Gabaldon’s books have done so well and why we have a great family of people that buy into that. I think it’s something that we all aspire to and aim for so, yeah, I would like to think it’s real and I’d like to think that one day I could have that myself.”

Sam also teased a bit about season five of the show in the new interview!

“We’ve only shot two and a half episodes, but so far, the challenge is that we have this whole new settlement,” Sam said. “Fraser’s Ridge has really flourished. There’s a lot of towns nearby and you can feel the buildup of it. There are the clouds in the distance gathering for the great war. Jamie and Claire are really fighting to make sure that they’re on the right side. I think the sheer size of what we’re dealing with now and the sheer numbers of cast and of locations, as well, is a challenge. We’re still shooting in Scotland for America, so that’s a challenge, too.”