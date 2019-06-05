Sarah Hyland Dons Plunging Black Dress at CMT Music Awards 2019

Sarah Hyland is ready to present at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The 28-year-old Modern Family actress will take the stage at the event held on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

She hit the blue carpet in a black sequin dress featuring a deep plunge, ruffle sleeves, and a long belt.

Little Big Town is hosting the show this year, set to air live at 8 p.m. ET. Be sure to tune in!

FYI: Sarah is wearing Redemption with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Beladora jewelry.

