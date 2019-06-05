Sheryl Crow Teams Up with Stevie Nicks & Maren Morris on 'Prove You Wrong' - Stream, Lyrics & Download!

Sheryl Crow has linked up with Stevie Nicks and Maren Morris on her brand new song “Prove You Wrong,” and you can stream it right here!

The collaboration is the latest track to be released from the 57-year-old singer’s final album Threads, which is set to be released this Summer.

“I started this project about three years ago, and it started with Kris Kristofferson and recording with him. And I’ve known him for many, many years, and I started feeling like, ‘You know what? I want to start calling in people that I’ve loved and have inspired me from the very beginning.’ So one of the first people I thought of was Stevie Nicks. I sent her this song and said, ‘Would you record with me?’ And she did and it was just a beautiful experience,” Sheryl told iHeartRadio.

“Then I felt like, ‘You know what would be really cool is to be able to pay it forward to someone who I feel like is an extension of Stevie and I’,” Sheryl continued about getting Maren involved. “We both grew up loving rock and roll. Maren is a really tough, but super sweet, great songwriter, great musician, and I think she’s going to be around for a long time. I’ve loved getting to know her and getting to work with her. So, I asked her if she would be a part of this collaboration that Stevie and I did, and that’s how ‘Prove You Wrong’ came about.”

“Prove You Wrong” is also available on Spotify and download on iTunes now!



Sheryl Crow – Prove You Wrong (Lyric Video) ft. Stevie Nicks, Maren Morris