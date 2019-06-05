Top Stories
Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley &amp; New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley & New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 10:26 pm

Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, & Brandi Carlile Join Forces at CMT Music Awards 2019

Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, & Brandi Carlile Join Forces at CMT Music Awards 2019

Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, and Brandi Carlile keep it country at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The singers stepped out for the event held on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

They were joined by fellow musical artists Lindsay Ell, Jenny Tolman, and Carly Pearce.

Sheryl took the stage for a performance with Maren Morris, and Brandi performed with Tanya Tucker.

Trisha presented an award to Carrie Underwood.

Additionally, Brandi received nominations for Female Video of the Year for “The Joke” as well as CMT Performance of the Year for “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)” with Maren.

FYI: Jenny is wearing Zac Posen with ShoeDazzle shoes, Diamond Foundry rings, and Outhouse Jewellery earrings.

40+ pictures inside of Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, and more at the event…

Just Jared on Facebook
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 01
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 02
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 03
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 04
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 05
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 06
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 07
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 08
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 09
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 10
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 11
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 12
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 13
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 14
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 15
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 16
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 17
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 18
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 19
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 20
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 21
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 22
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 23
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 24
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 25
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 26
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 27
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 28
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 29
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 30
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 31
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 32
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 33
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 34
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 35
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 36
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 37
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 38
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 39
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 40
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 41
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 42
sheryl crow trisha yearwood brandi carlile cmt music awards 2019 43

Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 CMT Music Awards, Brandi Carlile, Carly Pearce, CMT Music Awards, Jenny Tolman, Lindsay Ell, Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr