Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, & Brandi Carlile Join Forces at CMT Music Awards 2019

Sheryl Crow, Trisha Yearwood, and Brandi Carlile keep it country at the 2019 CMT Music Awards!

The singers stepped out for the event held on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

They were joined by fellow musical artists Lindsay Ell, Jenny Tolman, and Carly Pearce.

Sheryl took the stage for a performance with Maren Morris, and Brandi performed with Tanya Tucker.

Trisha presented an award to Carrie Underwood.

Additionally, Brandi received nominations for Female Video of the Year for “The Joke” as well as CMT Performance of the Year for “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)” with Maren.

FYI: Jenny is wearing Zac Posen with ShoeDazzle shoes, Diamond Foundry rings, and Outhouse Jewellery earrings.

