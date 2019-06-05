Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Raves About Her Fiance at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

That Ivanka Trump Window Photo May Inspire a Jordan Peele Movie

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:05 am

Shia LaBeouf's Relationship with FKA twigs is 'On Hold' as He Spends Time with Mystery Brunette

Shia LaBeouf's Relationship with FKA twigs is 'On Hold' as He Spends Time with Mystery Brunette

Things between Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs have seemingly fizzled out.

After the 32-year-old actor was photographed smiling with a mystery brunette heading to Kanye West‘s service on Sunday (June 2) in Calabasas, Calif, it has being reported that Shia and FKA are “on hold.”

A source close to the duo said that they “have been taking time apart since May, because of her work schedule, E! News reports.

The 31-year-old singer is currently in the middle of World Magdalene Tour.

“They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it,” the source continues. “They are really up in the air right now and were waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out.”

It is also being reported that Shia and FKA‘s “communication has been very minimal” and that their relationship has been “rocky” for the past few months.

Shia and FKA started dating back in September 2018 following his split from wife Mia Goth and her split from fiance Robert Pattinson.

The last time the Shia and FKA were photographed together was back in April.
Photos: Getty, Backgrid USA
