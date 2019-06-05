Storm Reid, Sydney Sweeney, & More Young Hollywood Stars Attend 'Euphoria' Premiere!

Storm Reid, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney walk the red carpet at the premiere of their HBO series Euphoria on Tuesday (June 4) at the Arclight’s Cinerama Dome in Hollywood.

The show’s star Zendaya was at the event and she was also joined by co-stars Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Algee Smith, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, and Hunter Schafer, among others.

Euphoria premieres on June 16 and it follows a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media.

