Wed, 05 June 2019 at 5:00 am

The Stars of 'Masked Singer' Step Out for Emmy FYC Event

The Stars of 'Masked Singer' Step Out for Emmy FYC Event

Host Nick Cannon joins judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke as they arrive at The Masked Singer Emmy For Your Consideration Event on Tuesday afternoon (June 4) at The Atrium at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.

The stars of the show stepped out to promote their reality series ahead of Emmy’s season.

Also in attendance at the event was last season’s contestant Ricki Lake, who moderated the panel.

During the panel, Nicole chatted about what drew her to the project.

“It wasn’t all smoke and mirrors,” Nicole explained. “Yes, it’s about the mystery behind who’s behind the mask, but [it’s also about] the vulnerability and the transformation and the journey with who’s behind the mask and what they’re going through and their true story.”

Season two of The Masked Singer is set to premiere on Fox this fall.

20+ pictures inside of the stars at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
