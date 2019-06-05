Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 5:57 pm

There's a Huge CMT Music Awards 2019 Surprise in the Works!

  • What’s going to happen at the CMT Music Awards?! – TMZ
  • Is there a Bieber wedding date? – Just Jared Jr
  • This newly married couple looks so cute on the cover of British Vogue. – Lainey Gossip
  • What is Brad Pitt doing in space? – DListed
  • Whatever happened to baby Carlos? – TooFab
  • Chris Evans just delivered the ultimate diss to the men trying to throw a “Straight Pride” parade. – Towleroad
  • This celebrity couple is breaking a sweat and working out together! – Just Jared Jr
JJ Links Around The Web

  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr