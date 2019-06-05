Top Stories
Thomas Rhett & More Country Hunks Step Out for CMT Music Awards 2019!

Thomas Rhett & More Country Hunks Step Out for CMT Music Awards 2019!

Thomas Rhett hits the red carpet at the 2019 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday (June 5) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

The 29-year-old singer opened the show by performing with hosts Little Big Town and he’s also up for Male Video of the Year for “Life Changes.”

There were a bunch of hunky country stars in attendance, including Dierks Bentley with wife Cassidy Black, Cole Swindell, Brett Young with pregnant wife Taylor Mills, Russell Dickerson with his wife Kailey, Hunter Hayes, and Luke Combs with girlfriend Nicole Hocking.

FYI: Thomas is wearing a Strong Suit suit and Johnston & Murphy shoes.
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2019 CMT Music Awards, Brantley Gilbert, Brett Young, CMT Music Awards, cole swindell, Dierks Bentley, Hunter Hayes, Luke Combs, Russell Dickerson, Thomas Rhett

