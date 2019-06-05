Top Stories
Jennifer Lawrence Raves About Her Fiance at 'Dark Phoenix' Premiere

That Ivanka Trump Window Photo May Inspire a Jordan Peele Movie

Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Being Groped by Man in Barcelona

Fergie Is Changing Her Name

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 2:55 am

Trump Tries to Explain His Meghan Markle 'Nasty' Comment

Trump Tries to Explain His Meghan Markle 'Nasty' Comment

Donald Trump is speaking out to try to explain the comment he made in which he called Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, “nasty.”

The President of the United States was recently informed how Meghan was not a fan of him during his presidential campaign and that she talked about moving to Canada if he was elected.

“I didn’t know that. No, I didn’t know that she was nasty,” he told The Sun.

Trump later denied he said this, despite the interview being recorded.

Now, in a new interview with former The Apprentice star Piers Morgan, the president is trying to explain what he said.

“She was nasty to me, and that’s okay for her to be nasty,” he said in the Good Morning Britain interview. “It’s not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn’t.”

Trump also said he almost talked about the matter with Prince Harry, but he didn’t bring it up.

“We didn’t talk about it,” Trump said. “I was going to because it was so falsely put out there.”
