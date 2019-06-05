Top Stories
Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Joe Jonas Reveals How He Feels About Taylor Swift's Admission of Regret

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Jay-Z Could Have a Nice New Gig Waiting For Him Now That He's a Billionaire

Wed, 05 June 2019 at 4:20 pm

'Wonder Woman 1984' Poster Debuts, But Comes Right After Some Unfortunate News!

'Wonder Woman 1984' Poster Debuts, But Comes Right After Some Unfortunate News!

Gal Gadot is absolutely technicolor on the first poster for Wonder Woman 1984!

The debut of the poster came just after the news that the movie will not have a panel at Comic-Con this year. In fact, no Warner Bros. movie will hold a panel this year, so we won’t be getting any extra trailers for WB films!

“By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait,” Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins tweeted out about the news, along with the poster.

“I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this..,” Gal tweeted as well, along with the poster.

The movie stars Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, and will hit theaters one year from today!
Just Jared on Facebook
wonder woman 1984 poster 01
wonder woman 1984 poster 01

Photos: Warner Bros
Posted to: Gal Gadot, Wonder Woman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr