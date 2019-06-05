'Wonder Woman 1984' Poster Debuts, But Comes Right After Some Unfortunate News!

Gal Gadot is absolutely technicolor on the first poster for Wonder Woman 1984!

The debut of the poster came just after the news that the movie will not have a panel at Comic-Con this year. In fact, no Warner Bros. movie will hold a panel this year, so we won’t be getting any extra trailers for WB films!

“By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait,” Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins tweeted out about the news, along with the poster.

“I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this..,” Gal tweeted as well, along with the poster.

The movie stars Chris Pine and Kristen Wiig, and will hit theaters one year from today!