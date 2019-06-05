Zendaya Stuns In New Cover Story with 'Glamour Paris'

Zendaya gives us summer vibes on the brand new cover of Glamour Paris.

The 22-year-old actress opens up about Euphoria, Spider-Man: Far From Home and her TommyxZendaya capsule collection.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zendaya

One inspiring thing Zendaya shared in the mag was “when something negative happens to me, I always try to put it in perspective” and when she can’t, she calls her mom, Claire.

“She knows how to do it: her voice calms me for everything,” Zendaya added.

See her full feature below!