Thu, 06 June 2019 at 7:24 pm

Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Done' Portraying President Trump on 'SNL'

Alec Baldwin is ready to give up his impersonation of President Trump.

The 61-year-old actor says that he is “so done” portraying the president on Saturday Night Live and “can’t imagine” returning to the variety show next season.

“I feel like I’m done with that now. I’m so done with that,” Alec said in an interview with USA Today. Alec has been portraying Trump since the 2016 presidential election.

“I mean, I had a lot of fun with (the cast),” Alec shared. “When Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider wrote [Trump sketches in 2016 and 2017], that was new, it was fresh and the ratings were good.”

Alec continued: “I can’t imagine I would do it again. I just can’t…They should find somebody who wants to do it. They’re all my dear friends and I love going there, but the other thing is that I’m going to go to work this fall in a way I haven’t done in a while.”

When asked who he thinks should take over his impersonation, Alec suggested Anthony Atamanuik, who has been performing his own parody of the president on Comedy Central’s The President Show.

“If [Atamanuik] wants the job, it’s his. He can have it,” Alec said.

Alec Baldwin won an Emmy for his performance as Trump on SNL back in 2017.
Photos: NBC
Posted to: Alec Baldwin, Donald Trump, Saturday Night Live

