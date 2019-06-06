Alec Baldwin to Be Roasted by Comedy Central!

Alec Baldwin is heading to the hot seat!

Comedy Central has announced that the 61-year-old actor will be the honoree of the 2019 Roast hosted annually by the network.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alec Baldwin

Alec‘s roast will be taped in New York City over the summer and the air date will be announced at a later date.

“Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting Saturday Night Live 17 times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese,” Alec said in Comedy Central’s announcement.

Past roastees include Justin Bieber, Bruce Willis, President Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, and Rob Lowe.