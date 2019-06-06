Top Stories
Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley &amp; New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jenni 'JWoww' Farley & New Boyfriend Zack Carpinello Make Awards Show Debut at CMT Music Awards 2019

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 12:28 am

Alec Baldwin to Be Roasted by Comedy Central!

Alec Baldwin to Be Roasted by Comedy Central!

Alec Baldwin is heading to the hot seat!

Comedy Central has announced that the 61-year-old actor will be the honoree of the 2019 Roast hosted annually by the network.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alec Baldwin

Alec‘s roast will be taped in New York City over the summer and the air date will be announced at a later date.

“Getting roasted will be the greatest honor of my lifetime besides being a father, a husband, hosting Saturday Night Live 17 times, receiving Golden Globes, Emmys, and working with Martin Scorsese,” Alec said in Comedy Central’s announcement.

Past roastees include Justin Bieber, Bruce Willis, President Donald Trump, Charlie Sheen, and Rob Lowe.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alec Baldwin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Blac Chyna's new reality show features intense fight between she and her mom Tokyo Toni - TMZ
  • Florence + the Machine has a huge singer opening their tour - Just Jared Jr
  • It sounds like Lisa Vanderpump is officially done with RHOBH - TooFab
  • This Jonas Brother says he was bullied as a kid - Just Jared Jr