Andy Cohen Confirms Lisa Vanderpump Skipped 'RHOBH' Season 9 Reunion

A major cast member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills skipped out on the season nine reunion.

Host Andy Cohen confirmed to pal Anderson Cooper that Lisa Vanderpump did not attend the reunion taping on Wednesday (June 5).

“The reunion is going great. It’s major. Lisa Vanderpump‘s not here,” Andy shared while going live on his Instagram Story. “There’s major things happening. There’s trouble afoot in Beverly Hills.”

Lisa had previously suggested that she would not attend the reunion amid major drama with her fellow cast mates, which was documented all season long.

“The objective of the reunion is to reunite, right? And I have no inclination to reunite with the women who’ve been harassing me for 10 months now,” she recently told the DailyMailTV. “So in all probability, no.”

When asked about her future on the show, Lisa admitted she might not be returning for season 10.

“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” Lisa said. “So … no.”