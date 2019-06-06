Top Stories
Thu, 06 June 2019 at 6:24 pm

Ansel Elgort to Star in Crime Thriller Series 'Tokyo Vice'

Ansel Elgort to Star in Crime Thriller Series 'Tokyo Vice'

Ansel Elgort is heading to TV!

The 25-year-old actor has signed on to star in the upcoming Tokyo Vice, which will be available on WarnerMedia’s streaming service.

The crime thriller series, which has already received a 10-epiosde straight-to-series pickup, marks Ansel‘s first TV project.

Tokyo Vice is based on the non-fiction book by Jake Adelstein that details the author’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, detailing his daily descent into the neon-soaked, according to WarnerMedia.

Ansel will be portraying Jake Adelstein, the American journalist who embeds himself in the Tokyo Vice police department to reveal corruption.

