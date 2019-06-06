Ansel Elgort to Star in Crime Thriller Series 'Tokyo Vice'

Ansel Elgort is heading to TV!

The 25-year-old actor has signed on to star in the upcoming Tokyo Vice, which will be available on WarnerMedia’s streaming service.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ansel Elgort

The crime thriller series, which has already received a 10-epiosde straight-to-series pickup, marks Ansel‘s first TV project.

Tokyo Vice is based on the non-fiction book by Jake Adelstein that details the author’s first-hand account of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police beat, detailing his daily descent into the neon-soaked, according to WarnerMedia.

Ansel will be portraying Jake Adelstein, the American journalist who embeds himself in the Tokyo Vice police department to reveal corruption.

Make sure you check out the first trailer for Ansel‘s upcoming movie The Goldfinch here!