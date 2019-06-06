Billy Porter, Janet Mock & 'Pose' Cast Celebrate Season 2 Premiere!

Billy Porter serves up a bullfighting-inspired look on the carpet while attending the season two premiere of his hit FX series Pose held on Wednesday (June 5) in New York City.

The 49-year-old actor was joined at the event by series producer-director Janet Mock, as well as co-stars Indya Moore, Angelica Ross, MJ Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Bianca Castro, Alexia Garcia, Jeremy McClain, Dyllon Burnside, Hailie Sahar, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Sandra Bernhard, Angel Bismark Curiel and writer Our Lady J.

Also in attendance to show their support were Billy‘s husband Adam Smith, Pose season one star Johnny Sibilly, Adina Porter, Raymond Braun, Andy Mientus, Damaris Lewis and Peppermint.

The Ryan Murphy-created series returns for season two on June 11 on FX – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Billy is wearing custom Francis Libiran with Rodney Patterson hat. Janet is wearing Prada. Indya is wearing Ilene Joy jewelry and Louis Vuitton dress. MJ is wearing a Cong Tri dress.