Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have ended their relationship after four years together.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model have officially split, according to People.

While the stars’ reps have not yet confirmed the news, the outlet reports that the couple is “working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine.”

Rumors have been spreading this week that there was trouble in the relationship and we haven’t seen the couple out and about together since the Oscars.

Fans thought that Irina was jealous of Bradley‘s relationship with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga, but the photos of the two women together show a different story.

