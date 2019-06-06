Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 10:04 pm

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have ended their relationship after four years together.

The 44-year-old actor and the 33-year-old model have officially split, according to People.

While the stars’ reps have not yet confirmed the news, the outlet reports that the couple is “working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine.”

Rumors have been spreading this week that there was trouble in the relationship and we haven’t seen the couple out and about together since the Oscars.

Fans thought that Irina was jealous of Bradley‘s relationship with his A Star Is Born co-star Lady Gaga, but the photos of the two women together show a different story.

Click through the gallery to see Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk in happier times…

Just Jared on Facebook
bradley cooper irina shayk split 01
bradley cooper irina shayk split 02
bradley cooper irina shayk split 03
bradley cooper irina shayk split 04
bradley cooper irina shayk split 05
bradley cooper irina shayk split 06
bradley cooper irina shayk split 07
bradley cooper irina shayk split 08
bradley cooper irina shayk split 09
bradley cooper irina shayk split 10

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Split

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr