Bradley Cooper Steps Out Amid Rumors of Relationship Troubles

Bradley Cooper makes a quick dash to his car as he hangs out with a friend on Wednesday afternoon (June 5) in Malibu, Calif.

The 44-year-old actor and director tried to keep a low profile under a black baseball hat, tan sweater, and black sweat pants as he stepped out for the day.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bradley Cooper

Earlier this week, rumors started swirling that Bradley and longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk were having problems in their relationship.

According to reports, the couple – who began dating in 2015 – have been trying to make things work for their daughter 2-year-old daughter Lea.