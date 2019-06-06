Top Stories
Hailey Bieber Looks Blonde & Beautiful After a Hair Appointment in West Hollywood

Drake's Music Banned by Bay Area Radio Station - Find Out Why!

The Pope Makes a Big Change to The Lord's Prayer

Jussie Smollet's 911 Call Has Been Released - Listen

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:18 am

Bradley Cooper Steps Out Amid Rumors of Relationship Troubles

Bradley Cooper Steps Out Amid Rumors of Relationship Troubles

Bradley Cooper makes a quick dash to his car as he hangs out with a friend on Wednesday afternoon (June 5) in Malibu, Calif.

The 44-year-old actor and director tried to keep a low profile under a black baseball hat, tan sweater, and black sweat pants as he stepped out for the day.



Earlier this week, rumors started swirling that Bradley and longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk were having problems in their relationship.

According to reports, the couple – who began dating in 2015 – have been trying to make things work for their daughter 2-year-old daughter Lea.
