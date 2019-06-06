Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Split After Four Years as a Couple

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Granger Smith's Rep Confirms His Son's Tragic Cause of Death

Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

Dennis Quaid, 65, Has a New, Much Younger Girlfriend (Report)

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 9:19 pm

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Movie Gets 2021 Release Date

Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Movie Gets 2021 Release Date

Camila Cabello‘s retelling of Cinderella will be hitting theaters in 2021!

The upcoming remake of the fairy tale starring the 22-year-old singer is set to be released on February 5, 2021.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Camila Cabello

Camila will also be involved in the music of the film.

The idea was inspired by an original idea from James Corden, who will be producing along with Leo Pearlman. Kay Cannon will be directing the film.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps but the movie is described as “a modern reimagining” of the traditional story, with “a musical bent thrown in for good measure.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Camila Cabello

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr