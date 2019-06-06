Camila Cabello's 'Cinderella' Movie Gets 2021 Release Date

Camila Cabello‘s retelling of Cinderella will be hitting theaters in 2021!

The upcoming remake of the fairy tale starring the 22-year-old singer is set to be released on February 5, 2021.

Camila will also be involved in the music of the film.

The idea was inspired by an original idea from James Corden, who will be producing along with Leo Pearlman. Kay Cannon will be directing the film.

Plot details are still being kept under wraps but the movie is described as “a modern reimagining” of the traditional story, with “a musical bent thrown in for good measure.”