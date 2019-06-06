Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Margot Robbie Hates Being Called This One Word

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 12:07 pm

Cindy Crawford & Her Kids, Kaia & Presley Gerber, Prove They're One Fashionable Family in NYC

Cindy Crawford & Her Kids, Kaia & Presley Gerber, Prove They're One Fashionable Family in NYC

Cindy Crawford looks so amazing in a hot black dress while out in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (June 5).

The 53-year-old former supermodel was seen out walking with her children, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaia Gerber

Just the day before, Kaia was spotted in a more casual look and listening to some music while out in the Big Apple.

If you missed it, Kaia recently walked in the Alexander Wang show with Kendall Jenner over the past weekend.
