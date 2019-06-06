Top Stories
Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Beyonce's Reaction to Warriors Owner's Wife Leaning Over Her to Speak with Jay-Z Is Going Viral - Watch Here

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Madonna Slams 'New York Times' Profile: 'It Makes Me Feel Raped'

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

It Might Appear That Rob Kardashian's Instagram Ban Has Been Lifted...

Thu, 06 June 2019 at 2:52 pm

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Country Singer Granger Smith's Son River, 3, Dies in Tragic Accident

Granger Smith‘s three-year-old son River Kelly has tragically passed away following an accident.

“I have to deliver unthinkable news. We’ve lost our youngest son, River Kelly Smith. Following a tragic accident, and despite doctor’s best efforts, he was unable to be revived. Amber and I made the decision to say our last goodbyes and donate his organs so that other children will be given a second chance at life,” Granger, 39, posted on his Instagram account.

Granger continued, “Our family is devastated and heartbroken, but we take solace in knowing he is with his Heavenly Father. Riv was special. Everyone that met him knew that immediately. The joy he brought to our lives cannot be expressed and his light will be forever in our hearts. If there are words to say more, I cannot find them in this moment. Love the ones close to you. There has never been a more difficult moment for us than this.”

“In lieu of flowers or gifts, please send donations to Dell Children’s Medical Center in River’s name. The doctors, nurses and staff have been incredible,” Granger added.

Granger and his wife Amber are also parents to 8-year-old daughter, London, and 5-year-old son, Lincoln.

Our thoughts are with the Smith family at this time.
Just Jared on Facebook
granger smith son passes away 01
granger smith son passes away 02
granger smith son passes away 03
granger smith son passes away 04
granger smith son passes away 05
granger smith son passes away 06
granger smith son passes away 07
granger smith son passes away 08
granger smith son passes away 09
granger smith son passes away 10
granger smith son passes away 11
granger smith son passes away 12
granger smith son passes away 13
granger smith son passes away 14
granger smith son passes away 15
granger smith son passes away 16
granger smith son passes away 17
granger smith son passes away 18
granger smith son passes away 19

Photos: Instagram, Getty
Posted to: Granger Smith, RIP, River Smith

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Kylie Jenner rocks a sexy, sheer outfit for a photo shoot in Malibu - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens dishes on a possible appearance in High School Musical 4 - Just Jared Jr
  • This former RHOBH star says Lisa Vanderpump tried to "ruin" her life - TooFab
  • Check out the first photo of Katherine Langford in her new movie - Just Jared Jr