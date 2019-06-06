Dan Levy Opens Up About Telling His Queer Love Story on TV - Watch!

Dan Levy is opening up about being out!

The 35-year-old Schitt’s Creek actor made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (June 6).

During his appearance, Dan opened up about what it means to him to be named one of Time Magazine’s “23 People Who Are Changing What’s Funny Right Now.”

He also praised Ellen for paving the way to freely tell queer love stories on television.

Later on, he spoke about his look-a-like father, Eugene Levy, who and shared his father’s thoughts on the ’80s photo used in People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Watch inside…



Dan Levy Can Freely Tell His Queer Love Story on TV, Thanks to Ellen



Dan Levy on Making People Magazine’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ Issue with His Dad Eugene